Left Menu

Nasdaq Surges as AI Chip Stocks Drive Market Rally

The Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher, fueled by strong performance from AI chip stocks such as Nvidia, ahead of its crucial results. Technology stocks showed significant gains, despite broader market volatility influenced by economic concerns and tax-cut policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:03 IST
Nasdaq Surges as AI Chip Stocks Drive Market Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq surged ahead of a crucial Nvidia earnings announcement, lifting Wall Street's main indexes on the strength of AI chip stocks. At 09:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones rose 117.59 points, marking an impressive rise alongside the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Nvidia, a leader in AI chips, gained 3.3%, contributing significantly to the rally. Its anticipated results are expected to influence AI stocks, previously rattled by China's DeepSeek. Meanwhile, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices also boosted the semiconductor index by 2%.

Market volatility continues, with strategists projecting a 9% rise for the S&P 500 by 2025, amidst ongoing fiscal debates and potential new tariffs on copper imports. Intuit and General Motors announced gains, underscoring a complex landscape for traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025