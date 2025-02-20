FTSE 100 Declines Amid Tariff Fears and Mixed Earnings
The FTSE 100 index declined due to concerns over U.S. tariffs and mixed corporate earnings. Major stocks like AstraZeneca and BP contributed to the losses, while Centrica and Lloyds rose on positive developments. The energy index also faced declines, offset by gains in mining due to soaring bullion prices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:21 IST
The FTSE 100, Britain's benchmark index, extended its decline on Thursday as leading healthcare stocks took a hit amid concerns over higher U.S. tariffs, particularly on pharmaceutical imports.
The blue-chip index fell by 0.2% following weaker performances from marquee names like BP, AstraZeneca, and Imperial Brands. Conversely, the midcap FTSE 250 saw a slight rise of 0.2%.
Highlights included a 1.6% drop in AstraZeneca shares impacted by U.S. tariff issues. Centrica's share buyback plan led to a 7.8% jump, while Lloyds Banking Group saw its share price increase by 4.2% following impressive results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
