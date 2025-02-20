Left Menu

FTSE 100 Declines Amid Tariff Fears and Mixed Earnings

The FTSE 100 index declined due to concerns over U.S. tariffs and mixed corporate earnings. Major stocks like AstraZeneca and BP contributed to the losses, while Centrica and Lloyds rose on positive developments. The energy index also faced declines, offset by gains in mining due to soaring bullion prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:21 IST
FTSE 100 Declines Amid Tariff Fears and Mixed Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100, Britain's benchmark index, extended its decline on Thursday as leading healthcare stocks took a hit amid concerns over higher U.S. tariffs, particularly on pharmaceutical imports.

The blue-chip index fell by 0.2% following weaker performances from marquee names like BP, AstraZeneca, and Imperial Brands. Conversely, the midcap FTSE 250 saw a slight rise of 0.2%.

Highlights included a 1.6% drop in AstraZeneca shares impacted by U.S. tariff issues. Centrica's share buyback plan led to a 7.8% jump, while Lloyds Banking Group saw its share price increase by 4.2% following impressive results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025