FTSE 100 Declines Amid Tariff Fears and Mixed Earnings

The FTSE 100, Britain's benchmark index, extended its decline on Thursday as leading healthcare stocks took a hit amid concerns over higher U.S. tariffs, particularly on pharmaceutical imports.

The blue-chip index fell by 0.2% following weaker performances from marquee names like BP, AstraZeneca, and Imperial Brands. Conversely, the midcap FTSE 250 saw a slight rise of 0.2%.

Highlights included a 1.6% drop in AstraZeneca shares impacted by U.S. tariff issues. Centrica's share buyback plan led to a 7.8% jump, while Lloyds Banking Group saw its share price increase by 4.2% following impressive results.

