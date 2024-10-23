From Ashes to Art: A Mural's Call to Preserve the Amazon

In a vibrant display of environmental activism, Brazilian street artist Mundano has crafted a massive mural using ash from forest fires and mud from floods to make a poignant plea against deforestation. The mural was unveiled Wednesday on an 11-story building in downtown São Paulo, enriching the city's eclectic graffiti scene with a message of resistance.

The 48-meter by 30-meter artwork portrays a landscape of tree stumps from a charred forest and features the face of Indigenous leader Alessandra Korap Munduruku. She holds a sign that reads 'Stop the Destruction.' Colors for the mural were derived from natural materials, including ash from the Amazon fires and clay from Indigenous territories, symbolizing the struggle for land rights.

Mundano's mural specifically highlights the role of businesses like U.S. grain trader Cargill Inc. in pushing agricultural expansion into the Amazon. Though Cargill has committed to eliminating deforestation in its supply chain by 2025, the mural challenges them to uphold their promises. This creative protest is funded by the conservation nonprofit Stand.earth, emphasizing the ongoing fight against ecosystem destruction.

