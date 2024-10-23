Finland Faces Russian Cyber Threats Amid Rising Sabotage Fears

Finland is experiencing a wave of suspicious sabotage and disruptions, with authorities pointing fingers at Russia for engaging in extensive influence operations against Finland and other European countries, as stated by Finland's Minister of Interior Lulu Ranne.

NATO and Western intelligence, including Finland's, have issued warnings about Russia's involvement in hostile activities across the Euro-Atlantic region. These activities include cyber attacks and suspected Moscow-linked arson, which Russia denies. According to Ranne, the disruptions create a sense of uncertainty, with ongoing investigations revealing Russian links, particularly evident in GPS interference affecting Finland's maritime and air traffic.

The Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (Supo) noted some incidents might be vandalism due to heightened public alertness. Key Nordic infrastructures like Fortum's utilities and Nordea bank's systems have been targeted by cyberattacks. Finland's National Bureau of Investigation has launched probes into these attacks, particularly affecting the financial sector, amid suspicions of state actor involvement in thefts at water facilities.

