Cambodian Journalist's Bail Sparks Reactions
An award-winning Cambodian journalist, Mech Dara, was released on bail after being detained on charges of inciting social unrest. His release came a day after a government video showed him apologizing. A Reuters journalist witnessed his exit from detention following the bail decision.
An award-winning Cambodian journalist, Mech Dara, was released on bail on Thursday. He was detained on charges of inciting social unrest, according to his lawyer.
The release followed the Cambodian government's publication of a video showing the investigative reporter offering an apology.
A Reuters journalist reported seeing Mech Dara leave detention following the granting of his bail.
