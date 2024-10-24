Left Menu

Cambodian Journalist's Bail Sparks Reactions

An award-winning Cambodian journalist, Mech Dara, was released on bail after being detained on charges of inciting social unrest. His release came a day after a government video showed him apologizing. A Reuters journalist witnessed his exit from detention following the bail decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:15 IST
journalist

An award-winning Cambodian journalist, Mech Dara, was released on bail on Thursday. He was detained on charges of inciting social unrest, according to his lawyer.

The release followed the Cambodian government's publication of a video showing the investigative reporter offering an apology.

A Reuters journalist reported seeing Mech Dara leave detention following the granting of his bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

