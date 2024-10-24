Hermes Defies Luxury Sector Slump with Strong Sales Amid Chinese Downturn
Hermes has reported strong third-quarter sales, significantly outpacing rivals suffering from a downturn in Chinese demand. The French luxury brand posted an 11.3% revenue rise, driven by its exclusive handbag offerings. Hermes continues to invest heavily in China despite slower growth in the Asia Pacific region.
On Thursday, the luxury brand Hermes announced a robust rise in its third-quarter sales, confirming its position at the forefront of the market despite challenges faced by competitors due to a decline in Chinese consumer demand. The company reported a formidable 3.7 billion euros in revenue, reflecting an 11.3% increase.
Hermes remains committed to its medium-term revenue growth forecast, with plans to continue hiring amid global uncertainty. Bernstein analyst Luca Solca highlighted Hermes' strategic alignment as a portfolio stronghold against the impending global economic slowdown.
While the luxury sector grapples with a broader deceleration, Hermes' superior craftsmanship and scarcity management enhance its brand exclusivity. Despite lower consumer traffic post-Chinese New Year, Hermes compensates through increased average baskets, sustaining its growth trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hermes
- luxury
- sales
- China
- handbags
- Birkin
- investment
- Asia Pacific
- growth
- exclusivity
ALSO READ
$21 Billion Investment Needed to Unlock Off-Grid Solar’s Potential in Global Energy Access by 2030, Warns New Report
City Businessman Duped in Rs 1.25 Crore Online Investment Fraud
Pakistan Secures Crucial $2 Billion Saudi Investment Deal
IRB Infrastructure Developers Eyes USD 200 Million Foreign Investment
Breaking Health News: Investment Moves, Drug Updates and Disease Outbreaks