Left Menu

IndusInd Bank Faces Profit Decline Amid Asset Quality Concerns

IndusInd Bank reported a 40% decline in net profit for the September quarter, driven by asset quality concerns and challenges in microlending. The bank set aside additional provisions of Rs 525 crore and saw a dip in net interest income. CEO Sumant Kathpalia remains optimistic about future performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:58 IST
IndusInd Bank Faces Profit Decline Amid Asset Quality Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndusInd Bank reported a 40% decline in net profit to Rs 1,331 crore for the September quarter, heavily impacted by asset quality concerns. The bank has allocated an additional Rs 525 crore in provisions due to an uncertain operating environment.

The decline in profitability was linked to lower interest income caused by increased slippages and a reduction in the microlending portfolio. Despite two consecutive quarters of unmet business targets, CEO Sumant Kathpalia expressed confidence in the bank's future trajectory.

The bank's core net interest income recorded a mere 5% growth against a 13% loan growth and a net interest margin contraction to 4.08%. Focus remains on stabilizing loan growth and interest margins, as Kathpalia highlighted the bank's strategic shifts in microfinance and unsecured loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024