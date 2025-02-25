Microfinance Sector Faces Decline and Rising Stress Levels
The microfinance sector has seen a 3.53% year-on-year decline in its outstanding loans, reaching Rs 3.85 lakh crore, with asset quality stress worsening. Loans unpaid for 91-180 days have increased significantly, yet there is optimism for improvement in the March quarter. Non-bank finance companies bucked the trend with a growth of 22%.
- Country:
- India
A recent report indicates a downturn in the microfinance sector, with a 3.53% decrease in outstanding loans, now totaling Rs 3.85 lakh crore. The industry's asset quality has deteriorated, with loans unpaid for 91-180 days rising sharply.
According to Alok Misra, CEO of the Microfinance Institutions Network, the sector is experiencing reduced funding and stricter credit criteria, resulting in lower disbursements and a decline in the gross loan portfolio.
Despite the increase in average loan size, only non-bank finance companies recorded growth, with a 22% increase. Prospects for improved liquidity and credit quality are anticipated for the March quarter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
