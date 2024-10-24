Revolutionizing Health: 'Griha Arogya' Brings Care to Your Doorstep

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has officially launched a groundbreaking initiative titled 'Griha Arogya: Healthcare at Your Doorstep'. This program, spearheaded by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, offers free health check-ups and treatment to citizens, particularly targeting the underprivileged. The scheme is designed to enable early detection of diseases by bringing healthcare directly to the homes of those in need.

Drawing from personal experience, Siddaramaiah who has been managing his diabetes for 30 years through a disciplined lifestyle, stressed the importance of early diagnosis and appropriate management of health conditions. He underscored that many economically disadvantaged individuals cannot afford hospital visits and hence, this initiative aims to reach them. Highlighting the need for transparency in health issues, Siddaramaiah noted, 'Health services must reach people's doorsteps to detect conditions like cancer early and manage chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension effectively.'

Siddaramaiah addressed unhealthy myths surrounding diabetes and diet, advocating for balanced nutrition over eliminating food groups like eggs, fish, or meat. Stress and chemically treated foods, he stated, exacerbate health problems. The launch saw the attendance of key figures including Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and several other dignitaries, marking a significant step in the state's health agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)