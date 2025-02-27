Delhi's CAG Report: Unveiling the Truth Behind Public Health Services

In a pivotal session expected to shed light on Delhi's healthcare realities, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Friday. The document meticulously evaluates the status of government hospitals and healthcare services, potentially exposing stark differences between official claims and actual conditions.

The report, the second of its kind, will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly and aims to provide a holistic review of hospitals, mohalla clinics, and additional healthcare facilities under the Delhi government. It will scrutinize the availability of medical equipment, the supply chain of medicines, and the adequacy of medical staff and services rendered to patients.

Additionally, the report is anticipated to uncover whether the health sector's financial allocations were judiciously utilized over the fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24. Criticism from the BJP has already surfaced, highlighting persistent issues such as inadequate facilities and medicine shortages in government hospitals.

The CAG document will likely intensify scrutiny over the previous administration's claims concerning the effectiveness of its health initiatives, specifically the Mohalla Clinic scheme. Previous assessments have pointed to systemic shortcomings, including a lack of doctors and essential medicines.

Earlier in the week, CM Gupta also presented a CAG audit on the Delhi Excise Policy, evaluating liquor regulation from 2017 to 2021, indicating a continued commitment to financial transparency and accountability within the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)