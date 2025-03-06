Left Menu

Govt Allocates $3.5 M Annually to Enhance Youth Mental Health Services in Underserved Regions

Recognizing disparities in investment across regions, Mr. Doocey emphasized that the funding aims to bridge the gap and ensure equitable access to critical mental health services for young people.

06-03-2025
By bolstering resources in these critical areas, the Government aims to provide more timely and effective interventions, ensuring young New Zealanders receive the mental health support they need to thrive. Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
The Minister for Mental Health, Matt Doocey, has unveiled details of a $3.5 million annual funding boost aimed at improving access to specialist Infant, Child, and Adolescent Mental Health Services (ICAMHS) in Tairāwhiti, Counties Manukau, and Waitematā.

Addressing Disparities in Mental Health Services

"Through data, we know that these three regions have historically received lower investment in Infant, Child, and Adolescent Mental Health Services compared to others. This funding will help address that disparity and ensure children and young people receive the support they need," said Mr. Doocey.

One of the primary barriers to timely mental health support in New Zealand is the availability of a skilled workforce. This funding will enable the expansion of ICAMHS teams and services, improving support for some of the most vulnerable members of these communities.

Regional Plans for Enhanced Services

  • Counties Manukau will receive the largest portion of the funding, exceeding $2 million annually. The funds will be directed toward establishing a dedicated clinical team focused on supporting children up to intermediate school age who experience moderate to severe mental health challenges.

  • Waitematā intends to invest in specialist clinical roles to better address the needs of children with neurodevelopmental issues, ensuring tailored mental health care for this demographic.

  • Tairāwhiti is still finalizing its approach but anticipates expanding Hospital and Specialist Services to enhance mental health support for young people in the region.

Commitment to Mental Health and Workforce Development

"This initiative is part of the Government's broader commitment to improving access and support across the mental health continuum," Mr. Doocey said. "It will also help these regions meet the Government’s mental health and addiction targets while strengthening their mental health and addiction workforces."

Latest News

