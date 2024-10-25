Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Earnings Optimism and Yield Fluctuations

Global stocks saw gains after several days of declines due to robust corporate earnings and stable U.S. Treasury yields, despite election concerns and speculation about interest rate cuts. Key rise in Tesla shares, stable consumer discretionary stocks, and controlled U.S. unemployment claims drive market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 02:14 IST
Global shares edged higher on Thursday, breaking a three-day losing streak thanks to strong corporate earnings and stable U.S. Treasury yields. Tesla shares surged by nearly 22% after CEO Elon Musk projected promising car sales growth for the upcoming year.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced gains due to strong consumer discretionary stocks, while materials and utilities lagged. European markets ended a losing streak with a slight uptick following positive results from companies like Renault and Unilever. Comments from financial experts highlighted ongoing investor concerns about U.S. rate cuts.

Global market sentiment improved despite geopolitical uncertainties and fluctuating oil prices, with analysts noting these factors' limited long-term effects on share prices. The U.S. dollar's weakness and a more resilient labor market added to the positive outlook for market participants.

