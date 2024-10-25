Indonesia Eyes BRICS Membership: Strategic Move for Economic Growth

Indonesia has announced its ambition to join BRICS, a coalition of major emerging economies that already accounts for 35% of global economic output, aiming to augment economic collaboration among developing nations. The intentions were confirmed by Indonesia's foreign ministry as they initiate the joining process following a summit in Kazan.

The newly appointed Foreign Minister Sugiono stated that joining BRICS aligns with Indonesia's independent-active foreign policy, declaring the country's involvement signifies active participation rather than allegiance to a specific bloc. President Prabowo Subianto emphasized maintaining friendly relations globally without aligning with any military blocs.

Despite some skepticism, notably from international relations expert Yohanes Sulaiman, about the tangible benefits of BRICS membership, Indonesia views it as a strategic move to not miss out on pivotal opportunities. Concurrently, Indonesia aims to complete its accession to the OECD within the next two to three years to further its economic development goals.

