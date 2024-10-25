Manohar Lal Reviews Power Sector in AN&Is, Emphasizes Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Development

Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, conducted a comprehensive review of the power sector scenario in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (AN&Is) at Sri Vijaya Puram today. The meeting was attended by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Shri D K Joshi, along with senior officials from the UT administration, the Ministry of Power, and key stakeholders from public sector enterprises in the power sector.

The meeting commenced with a presentation providing a detailed overview of the power sector in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Key issues discussed included the current status of power availability, generation capacity, and the existing gap between demand and supply. Major challenges facing the sector were identified, along with potential solutions. Officials from the Ministry of Power also outlined several initiatives aimed at enhancing power supply quality through inter-island grid connections and distribution infrastructure upgrades sanctioned under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Ministerial Insights on Energy Transition

During his address, Shri Manohar Lal, marking his inaugural visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, stressed the importance of this trip in identifying and addressing the pressing challenges within the region’s power sector. He underscored the need to reduce reliance on diesel-based power generation by increasing the share of renewable energy, particularly wind energy, which is well-suited for the archipelago. The Minister advocated for investments in energy storage solutions and alternative energy sources, such as ethanol-based generation, to lower energy costs.

Shri Lal also emphasized the significance of developing infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and establishing EV charging stations to promote sustainable transportation in the islands. Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity for timely settlement of dues from government departments, encouraging the UT administration to improve AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses and the ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Supply - Average Revenue Realized) gap.

Call for Action and Support

The Union Minister urged the administration to expedite the implementation of the projects sanctioned under the RDSS and to adopt the reforms outlined in the scheme. He expressed that concerted efforts in these areas would enhance the financial viability of the electricity department and foster self-sufficiency in power supply for the Union Territory.

In his closing remarks, Shri Manohar Lal assured continued support and cooperation from the Government of India for the overall development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Commitment from the UT Administration

The Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands welcomed the Union Minister's visit, acknowledging its importance in addressing urban development and power sector challenges. He committed to taking necessary measures to ensure the timely awarding and implementation of distribution infrastructure projects, reinforcing the UT administration's dedication to improving power services across the islands.

This review meeting is a significant step towards creating a sustainable energy future for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, focusing on renewable energy integration and infrastructure enhancement.