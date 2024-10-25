Fast-Food Chains Battle Onion E. coli Outbreak

Major U.S. fast-food chains, among them McDonald's, have taken fresh onions off their menus in response to an E. coli outbreak suspected to be linked to the vegetable. This incident highlights an ongoing challenge for restaurants: produce, more than beef, poses a significant risk of contamination.

The outbreak affected McDonald's outlets across the Midwest and some Western states, leaving 49 people sick and one dead, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Experts underline the difficulty in ensuring fresh produce safety because unlike beef, which is cooked, produce is often consumed uncooked, providing no 'silver bullet' against pathogens like E. coli.

Food safety specialists stress the complexity of testing for contamination in produce, citing environmental factors and agricultural practices as potential sources. Despite rigorous testing standards similar to those for beef, produce remains vulnerable. Regulatory efforts continue, but many argue that stronger buyer-led standards offer a practical path forward.

