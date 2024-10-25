Left Menu

Fast-Food Chains Battle Onion E. coli Outbreak

Major U.S. fast-food chains, including McDonald's, temporarily removed fresh onions from their menus following an E. coli outbreak linked to the vegetable. While beef contamination has largely been curbed, produce remains a challenge due to its uncooked nature and environmental contamination risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:11 IST
Fast-Food Chains Battle Onion E. coli Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major U.S. fast-food chains, among them McDonald's, have taken fresh onions off their menus in response to an E. coli outbreak suspected to be linked to the vegetable. This incident highlights an ongoing challenge for restaurants: produce, more than beef, poses a significant risk of contamination.

The outbreak affected McDonald's outlets across the Midwest and some Western states, leaving 49 people sick and one dead, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Experts underline the difficulty in ensuring fresh produce safety because unlike beef, which is cooked, produce is often consumed uncooked, providing no 'silver bullet' against pathogens like E. coli.

Food safety specialists stress the complexity of testing for contamination in produce, citing environmental factors and agricultural practices as potential sources. Despite rigorous testing standards similar to those for beef, produce remains vulnerable. Regulatory efforts continue, but many argue that stronger buyer-led standards offer a practical path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024