Left Menu

BHP Reaches Billion-Dollar Settlement in Brazil Dam Disaster Case

BHP Group has agreed on a final settlement of R$170 billion with Brazilian authorities for the Samarco dam failure in 2015. The dam collapse resulted in a deadly mudslide in Mariana, killing 19 people and severely impacting the Rio Doce river. A federal judge had previously ordered BHP, Vale, and Samarco to pay substantial damages, a decision that can still be contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:05 IST
BHP Reaches Billion-Dollar Settlement in Brazil Dam Disaster Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mineral giant BHP Group announced on Friday it had reached a monumental R$170 billion ($29.93 billion) settlement with Brazilian public authorities to compensate for the catastrophic Samarco dam failure.

The disaster, occurring in 2015, unleashed a massive mudslide in the southeastern city of Mariana, tragically taking 19 lives and seriously polluting the Rio Doce river, which runs to the Atlantic Ocean. A Brazilian federal judge had stipulated earlier this year that BHP, along with partner Vale and their joint venture Samarco, should pay up to 47.6 billion reais for the damages, though the ruling is open to appeal.

BHP Brasil noted that the expected financial outflows conform with their current FY2024 Samarco dam failure provision of US$6.5 billion. The company clarified in its statement that no adjustments to this provision are necessary at this time. ($1 = 5.6793 reais)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024