Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Falls into Borewell

In Rajasthan's Dausa district, a farmer named Hemraj Gurjar tragically died after a borewell accident while trying to remove a stuck motor. Despite rescue efforts with a JCB machine, he was declared dead upon hospital arrival. The body awaits a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Falls into Borewell
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Dausa district, Rajasthan, when a farmer fell into a borewell while attempting to extract a motor lodged inside. Hemraj Gurjar, 44, was performing maintenance in his agricultural field when the soil around him gave way, causing him to fall.

Despite prompt rescue efforts involving local villagers and police with a JCB machine, Gurjar was retrieved from the 15-foot deep borewell in an unconscious state. He was swiftly transported to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilip Meena.

The tragedy has left the community in shock, and Gurjar's body is currently held in the mortuary for post-mortem examinations scheduled for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024