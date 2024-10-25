Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Falls into Borewell
In Rajasthan's Dausa district, a farmer named Hemraj Gurjar tragically died after a borewell accident while trying to remove a stuck motor. Despite rescue efforts with a JCB machine, he was declared dead upon hospital arrival. The body awaits a post-mortem.
A tragedy unfolded in Dausa district, Rajasthan, when a farmer fell into a borewell while attempting to extract a motor lodged inside. Hemraj Gurjar, 44, was performing maintenance in his agricultural field when the soil around him gave way, causing him to fall.
Despite prompt rescue efforts involving local villagers and police with a JCB machine, Gurjar was retrieved from the 15-foot deep borewell in an unconscious state. He was swiftly transported to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilip Meena.
The tragedy has left the community in shock, and Gurjar's body is currently held in the mortuary for post-mortem examinations scheduled for Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
