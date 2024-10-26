Cyclone Dana: Odisha Strikes Back with Resilience, Zero Casualties Reported

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Cyclone 'Dana' has diminished into a well-marked low-pressure area and is expected to weaken further into insignificance. The cyclone made landfall on the Odisha coast on Friday, causing disruptions by uprooting trees and cutting power lines, leading to one fatality in West Bengal.

Reporting on social media, IMD stated that the remnants of the severe cyclonic storm have moved slightly westwards in Odisha and are predicted to become insignificant in the next 12 hours. Chief Minister of Odisha highlighted the successful transfer of 4431 pregnant women to healthcare facilities, with 1600 childbirths safely managed, attributing the achievement to teamwork and divine blessings.

Chief Minister Majhi, during a press briefing, revealed that eight lakh people have been evacuated, and electricity restoration is ongoing despite continuous rain posing challenges. Odishahas recorded zero casualties post-cyclone landfall, attributed to efficient evacuation efforts and relief measures, though damages to crops and other infrastructures remain a concern.

The deployment of 158 platoon police forces in affected areas underlines the security measures adopted. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo also emphasized successful restoration efforts, with 90% of electricity damage rectified, thanking government officers for their dedication and urging continued progress to manage residual damage effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)