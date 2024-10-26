PIL in Delhi High Court Challenges Denial of Education to Rohingya Refugee Children

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court, questioning the refusal of school admissions to Rohingya refugee children from Myanmar due to their lack of Aadhaar cards. The PIL highlights arbitrary actions by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in denying essential statutory benefits to these students.

The plea, moved through the NGO Social Jurist, argues that this conduct violates the fundamental right to education for these children, as guaranteed by Articles 14, 21, and 21-A of the Constitution of India, alongside the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The plea contends that MCD School is denying these children admission on the pretext of missing Aadhaar cards, bank accounts, and other documents, aside from the refugee cards provided by UNHRC.

The plea underscores that these children, as long as they remain in India, have the right to fundamental and human educational entitlements as per the Indian Constitution and relevant laws. It emphasizes the responsibility of the Directorate of Education and the MCD to ensure that all children under 14 in the Sri Ram Colony, Khajoori Chowk area are given access to government or MCD schools where they reside.

The argument further stresses that authorities must guarantee that all enrolled students receive the statutory benefits owed to them. (ANI)

