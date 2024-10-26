Odisha Bounces Back: Cyclone Dana Aftermath and Restoration Efforts
Cyclone Dana struck Odisha with force, but the state's rapid response ensured zero human casualties. With over eight lakh people evacuated and critical infrastructure restored, Odisha's coordinated efforts highlight resilience and effective disaster management, despite ongoing challenges from continuous rain and crop damage.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari announced the near completion of restoration efforts following Cyclone Dana's impact on the state's coastal regions. Notably, the large-scale evacuation was unprecedented, and the absence of casualties stands as a testament to the state's preparedness, he told ANI. Police deployment reached historic heights, and critical evacuation tasks, such as moving pregnant women to healthcare centers, were efficiently executed.
Transport links, including rail, road, and air services, have returned to regular operations, according to Pujari. Preliminary damage assessments are in, and residents can remain in relief centers until safely able to return home. Cyclone Dana caused significant disruption, affecting infrastructure and causing one fatality in West Bengal, with winds ranging from 100 to 110 kmph as it touched down between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra.
Odisha Chief Minister Majhi reported that 4,431 pregnant women found refuge in health centers during the storm, resulting in 1,600 healthy births. With around-the-clock monitoring, eight lakh evacuations, and ongoing electric line restorations, the state's focus remains on overcoming obstacles posed by continuous rain and mitigating further risks. Deputy CM KV Singh Deo emphasized that electricity infrastructure had seen 90% restoration, with efforts underway to address the remaining issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
