Left Menu

Hindu Leaders Gear Up for Legal Battle After Gyanvapi Survey Plea Dismissal

After the Varanasi Court dismissed a plea for an additional ASI survey at the Gyanvapi complex, Hindu leaders, including Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya, express intent to challenge the decision in higher courts. The dispute revolves around the right to worship and temple construction within the premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:10 IST
Hindu Leaders Gear Up for Legal Battle After Gyanvapi Survey Plea Dismissal
Jagatguru Rambhadracharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The dismissal of a plea for an additional survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Varanasi's Gyanvapi complex has prompted a determined response from Hindu leaders with a decision to pursue the matter in higher courts. Notably, spiritual leader Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya announced plans to approach the High Court or possibly the Supreme Court.

Rambhadracharya expressed concerns over government actions, noting that while churches and mosques are seemingly untouched, Hindu temples face acquisitions. He signaled readiness to petition the government for intervention. The dismissal, ordered by the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Fast Track Court of Varanasi, rejected the plea for an ASI examination of the entire Gyanvapi site.

Advocates for the Hindu side, like Vijay Shankar Rastogi and Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, are mobilizing efforts to appeal the decision swiftly. They argue that an unfulfilled survey, hindered by machinery limitations, warrants a further investigation. The ongoing legal battle traces back to 1991, centered on rights to worship and temple construction at the Gyanvapi site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024