Hindu Leaders Gear Up for Legal Battle After Gyanvapi Survey Plea Dismissal
After the Varanasi Court dismissed a plea for an additional ASI survey at the Gyanvapi complex, Hindu leaders, including Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya, express intent to challenge the decision in higher courts. The dispute revolves around the right to worship and temple construction within the premises.
- Country:
- India
The dismissal of a plea for an additional survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Varanasi's Gyanvapi complex has prompted a determined response from Hindu leaders with a decision to pursue the matter in higher courts. Notably, spiritual leader Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya announced plans to approach the High Court or possibly the Supreme Court.
Rambhadracharya expressed concerns over government actions, noting that while churches and mosques are seemingly untouched, Hindu temples face acquisitions. He signaled readiness to petition the government for intervention. The dismissal, ordered by the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Fast Track Court of Varanasi, rejected the plea for an ASI examination of the entire Gyanvapi site.
Advocates for the Hindu side, like Vijay Shankar Rastogi and Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, are mobilizing efforts to appeal the decision swiftly. They argue that an unfulfilled survey, hindered by machinery limitations, warrants a further investigation. The ongoing legal battle traces back to 1991, centered on rights to worship and temple construction at the Gyanvapi site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka High Court Backs BDA's Site Auction Oversight
Critical Care Overhaul: Delhi High Court Pushes for AIIMS-Led Reforms
Delhi High Court Grants Admission to Christian Students at St Stephen's
Kerala High Court Cracks Down on Substance Abuse in Malayalam Film Industry
W Cape High Court Upholds 15% Squid Quota Allocation to Small-Scale Fishers