Hindu Leaders Gear Up for Legal Battle After Gyanvapi Survey Plea Dismissal

The dismissal of a plea for an additional survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Varanasi's Gyanvapi complex has prompted a determined response from Hindu leaders with a decision to pursue the matter in higher courts. Notably, spiritual leader Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya announced plans to approach the High Court or possibly the Supreme Court.

Rambhadracharya expressed concerns over government actions, noting that while churches and mosques are seemingly untouched, Hindu temples face acquisitions. He signaled readiness to petition the government for intervention. The dismissal, ordered by the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Fast Track Court of Varanasi, rejected the plea for an ASI examination of the entire Gyanvapi site.

Advocates for the Hindu side, like Vijay Shankar Rastogi and Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, are mobilizing efforts to appeal the decision swiftly. They argue that an unfulfilled survey, hindered by machinery limitations, warrants a further investigation. The ongoing legal battle traces back to 1991, centered on rights to worship and temple construction at the Gyanvapi site.

