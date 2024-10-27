India's New Solar Cell ALMM List Set for 2026 Launch to Boost Green Energy
In a strategic move to fortify India's transition to green energy, the government is set to introduce an Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar cells. This initiative mirrors the current structure for module manufacturing and aims to fortify India's renewable energy framework.
The second list, known as List II, is scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2026, ensuring that solar PV cells manufactured in India meet the stringent standards required for government-backed projects. The first list, introduced in 2019, already mandates the use of listed solar modules.
Sustainable Projects and Developers Association (SDPA) President Vineet Mittal emphasized the significance of this step in enhancing self-reliance and reducing import dependency. The solar industry views this policy as a crucial step towards achieving India's ambitious 500 GW renewable energy target.
