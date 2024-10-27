Left Menu

India's New Solar Cell ALMM List Set for 2026 Launch to Boost Green Energy

The Indian government plans to introduce an Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar cells by April 1, 2026, following the existing module framework. This initiative aims to enhance domestic production, reduce import dependency, and support the country's renewable energy objectives, including the ambitious 500 GW target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:45 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to fortify India's transition to green energy, the government is set to introduce an Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar cells. This initiative mirrors the current structure for module manufacturing and aims to fortify India's renewable energy framework.

The second list, known as List II, is scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2026, ensuring that solar PV cells manufactured in India meet the stringent standards required for government-backed projects. The first list, introduced in 2019, already mandates the use of listed solar modules.

Sustainable Projects and Developers Association (SDPA) President Vineet Mittal emphasized the significance of this step in enhancing self-reliance and reducing import dependency. The solar industry views this policy as a crucial step towards achieving India's ambitious 500 GW renewable energy target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

