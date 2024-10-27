Nita Ambani Launches Health Seva Plan to Empower Women and Children

In a significant move to improve healthcare for marginalized communities, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced the launch of the Health Seva Plan. This ambitious initiative aims to provide essential health screenings and treatments for children, adolescent girls, and women—a testament to the hospital's ongoing commitment to accessible healthcare.

Marking the 10th anniversary of Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, the new plan includes free screening and treatment for 50,000 children with congenital heart diseases, and similar support for 50,000 women facing breast and cervical cancer. Additionally, 10,000 adolescent girls will receive free cervical cancer vaccinations, furthering the mission of inclusive healthcare.

With a decade of exceptional service, the hospital has made impressive strides, including more than 500 organ transplants. Recognized as India's top Multi-Specialty Hospital, it embraces the latest technology and international standards, all while being a beacon of hope to millions. As the largest Gold Certified Green Hospital in Mumbai, its initiatives reflect a pursuit of both healthcare excellence and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)