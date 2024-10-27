Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils Inclusive Bus Fleet in Madurai

Tamil Nadu introduces 9 low-floor buses with features for people with disabilities, enhancing accessibility and comfort. The fleet includes ramps, real-time route info, and wheelchair seating to ensure seamless travel. This initiative marks a significant step towards making public transport more inclusive and modern.

Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan launches low-floor buses in TN's Madurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan unveiled a new fleet of nine low-floor buses in Madurai on Sunday, specially designed to accommodate people with disabilities. Equipped with ramps, digital boards, announcement systems, and wheelchair spaces, these buses aim to facilitate easy travel for all passengers.

This initiative, according to authorities, enhances accessibility and aligns with the state government's commitment to provide travel concessions for differently-abled individuals. The buses are outfitted with advanced technology to ensure a seamless travel experience, especially for those with disabilities.

The fleet features wheelchair-accessible seating, LED display boards providing real-time route information, and rear camera systems to improve driver navigation. Additional safety measures include advanced fire safety nozzle engines, emergency hatchets, blind spot mirrors, and an innovative kneeling feature for easy wheelchair boarding. Audio announcements also aid visually impaired travelers. This initiative stands as a testament to the state's dedication to inclusive and secure public transport while setting a new benchmark for accessibility and convenience in public transit services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

