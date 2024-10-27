Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives in Himachal Pradesh Ravine
In a tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh's Chauhar Valley, five people, including a teenager, died after their car plunged into a ravine. The accident occurred late Saturday as the group was returning from a wedding. Victims were aged between 16 and 25 years, police confirmed.
Five individuals lost their lives in a harrowing car accident in the Chauhar Valley of Himachal Pradesh, as confirmed by local authorities on Sunday.
The incident unfolded on Saturday night when the group, returning from a wedding ceremony, met with a tragic fate as their vehicle careened into a ravine.
Among the victims was a 16-year-old, while the remaining four were aged between 20 and 25, according to Mandi Superintendent of Police, Sakshi Verma. (ANI)
