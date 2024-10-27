Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives in Himachal Pradesh Ravine

Five individuals lost their lives in a harrowing car accident in the Chauhar Valley of Himachal Pradesh, as confirmed by local authorities on Sunday.

The incident unfolded on Saturday night when the group, returning from a wedding ceremony, met with a tragic fate as their vehicle careened into a ravine.

Among the victims was a 16-year-old, while the remaining four were aged between 20 and 25, according to Mandi Superintendent of Police, Sakshi Verma. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)