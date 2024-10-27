Bomb Threat at Ayodhya Airport: Hoax Causes Emergency

A heightened security alert was triggered at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport following a bomb threat on a flight arriving from Bengaluru on Sunday. The Akasa Airlines carrier was housing 173 passengers and made a secure landing during the enactment of stringent safety precautions.

Authorities swiftly conducted a meticulous search of the aircraft and its occupants upon arrival. Despite the alarming nature of the threat, the situation was handled effectively, with passengers remaining safe and compliant throughout the inspections. Airport Director Vinod Kumar assured the public that comprehensive checks revealed no suspicious findings.

Airport Director Vinod Kumar stated, "A hoax bomb threat concerning the Akasa flight led to an immediate landing around 1:30. All passengers, baggage, and the plane were rigorously inspected with nothing suspicious being discovered." He added that a similar incident occurred the prior Wednesday, however, no harm came to those aboard. Meanwhile, the airport continues to guarantee all safety measures remain firmly in place.

Days earlier, a bomb scare also led to an emergency landing of Air India Express Flight IX-196 from Dubai to Jaipur. The aircraft, carrying 189 passengers, was scrutinized without any hazardous items being found, confirmed Jaipur Airport Police SHO Sandeep Basera.

