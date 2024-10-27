Left Menu

Stampede at Bandra Terminus Sparks Outrage and Demands for Accountability

A stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus injured several individuals, prompting criticism of the Maharashtra government and Union Railway Ministry. Leaders from NCP and Shiv Sena have voiced concerns about public safety, accusing the government of inadequate measures and a lack of accountability during the festive season.

Maharashtra State President of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Jayant Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a chaotic stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, political leaders have voiced stern criticism directed at the government and railway authorities. The incident, which left at least nine people injured, has sparked a dialogue on safety failures and accountability.

The stampede occurred on platform number 1 amid the assembly of passengers for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Jayant Patil, Maharashtra State President of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, expressed his concern over the government's handling of such incidents, emphasizing the need for better arrangements to prevent recurrences.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey lamented the diminishing regard for life in Maharashtra, criticizing Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for lack of accountability. Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek outlined proactive measures taken, including additional ticket counters and staff deployment, while acknowledging the mishap.

