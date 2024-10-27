Uttarakhand Unveils 66-Foot National Flag, Boosts Transport with New Buses

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled a towering 66-foot national flag at Survey Chowk, Dehradun, as part of the Dehradun Smart City Project. This event also marked the inauguration of the National Flag Memorial on EC Road, Dehradun, and the unveiling of Paltan Bazaar's main gate.

The National Flag Memorial is strategically positioned to evoke nationalism and patriotism among the populace. Its location links key sites, including the Rashtrapati Aashiyana, Raj Bhavan, and the Chief Minister's residence, enhancing its symbolic significance.

Additionally, CM Dhami launched 130 new buses, enhancing the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation's fleet, aiming to modernize the state's public transport. This move, according to Dhami, is a pivotal development step, promising safer and more economical travel, while boosting the state's economy and tourism.

Dhami highlighted the challenging geographical conditions of Uttarakhand, which demand a reliable transport network for connectivity and development. He emphasized tourism's critical role in the state's economy and asserted the necessity of a robust transport system to support this sector.

The state government is actively working to fortify the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation. Previously operating at a loss, the corporation has now turned profitable over the past three years, showcasing the government's successful intervention in improving the transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)