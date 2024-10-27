Festive Season Chaos: Stampede Erupts at Bandra Terminus
A stampede at Bandra Terminus was attributed to an increase in passenger rush due to the festive season and trains' unreserved nature. Though additional trains were announced, a miscommunication led to overcrowding on the Antyodaya Express, resulting in eight injuries, with no fatalities. Investigations are ongoing.
On Sunday, a stampede broke out at Bandra Terminus, raising concerns about passenger safety amid the festive rush. Central Railway Deputy Commissioner Manoj Nana Patil explained that the surge was due to the unreserved Antyodaya Express and the festive season's high passenger volume. Despite announcements of extra trains, confusion led to overcrowding.
The Antyodaya Express, which operates weekly on Sundays, remained a key attraction for budget travelers. However, the absence of a special train heightened congestion, leading to panic and a rush for seats. Fortunately, there were no critical injuries, although eight passengers sustained minor injuries according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
The incident unfolded around 02:45 as train number 22921 Antyodaya Express approached platform 1 from the BDTS yard, prompting some on the platform to rush onto the moving train. The injured were swiftly admitted to the nearby Government Bhabha Hospital. All injured passengers are reportedly in stable condition, with some transferred to specialized care facilities for further treatment.
Among the injured were Shabhir Abdul Rehman and Sameer Shaikh, as well as others whose injuries were minor. Meanwhile, opposition parties criticized the Railways and local administration for inadequate planning, particularly during such a high-traffic period.
NCP-SCP leader Clyde Crasto expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting deficiencies in railway planning during peak travel seasons as a contributing factor to the chaotic scene at Bandra Terminus.
