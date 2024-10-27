Left Menu

India Boosts Aeronautics with C-295 Aircraft Production

The Tata-Airbus facility in Vadodara, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and Spanish PM Sanchez, will manufacture 40 C-295 transport aircraft by 2031. Part of India's 'Make in India' initiative, this project promises increased indigenous production, job creation, and reduced dependency on foreign counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:53 IST
PM to inaugurate Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft plant (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tata-Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, India, is set to enhance the nation's aeronautical capabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, will inaugurate the facility. The site is expected to roll out its first 'Made in India' C-295 transport plane by September 2026, with a total of 40 aircraft scheduled for completion by August 2031.

According to official sources, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have placed orders for 12 additional aircraft for surveillance, having received clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council. The Ministry of Defence's September 2021 contract, valued at Rs 21,935 crore, included delivery of the first aircraft in September 2023.

Encouraging local manufacturing, 13,000 of the 14,000 intricate parts per aircraft will be produced in India, fostering an extensive supply chain involving 37 Indian companies. The initiative is projected to generate 600 direct and over 6,000 indirect jobs, aiding in the nation's vision of a self-reliant defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

