Delhi Illuminated in Red to Raise Dyslexia Awareness

In a significant move to highlight dyslexia, prominent government edifices and landmarks in Delhi, including Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block, Parliament House, and India Gate, were bathed in red light. This vivid display aims to amplify awareness during International Dyslexia Awareness Month in October.

Red, chosen for its association with correcting errors in learning materials, is central to the "Go Red" campaign, launched nationwide as a part of the Act4Dyslexia initiative. This campaign symbolizes unity and reinforces the need to destigmatize learning disabilities, impacting an estimated 20% of India's population, including 35 million students.

The awareness campaign isn't confined to Delhi alone. Similar illuminations took place in major cities like Patna, Ranchi, Kohima, Shimla, and Mumbai. Augmenting this effort, the Walk4Dyslexia was flagged off from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, featuring participation from over 300 supporters and several notable organizations.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, along with Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, led the walk. Aggarwal praised the campaign's evolving impact, noting the significant increase in participation across the nation.

This year witnessed more than 1,600 walks organized on varying levels, engaging over four lakh participants. Shombi Sharp highlighted the potential of individuals with learning disabilities to vastly contribute to society if given equal opportunities. The initiative has not only fostered heightened awareness but has also driven policy conversations nationwide.

ChangeInkk Foundation's founder, Noopur Jhunjhunwala, expressed optimism, viewing this movement as a shift from niche discussions to mainstream discourse. She emphasized the importance of collective efforts to create an inclusive environment where all individuals can thrive, regardless of learning challenges.

