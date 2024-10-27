Fire Erupts on Delhi Electric Bus Near Dhaula Kuan

A sudden fire on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus triggered panic near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday. The Delhi Police, alongside Forensic Science Laboratory officials, launched an investigation into the blaze that engulfed the vehicle in the Delhi Cantonment area.

According to authorities, the bus conductor reported that there were between 10 to 15 passengers aboard at the time of the fire. As smoke began to fill the vehicle around 5:15 pm on Ring Road, quick-thinking from the bus driver helped extinguish the small blaze using a fire extinguisher. Despite these efforts, two passengers sustained injuries while others were safely evacuated.

Both crime and FSL teams continue to analyze the circumstances surrounding this incident, as further details are awaited to uncover the cause of the fire.

