Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM and Union Minister Discuss Boosting Tourism and Cultural Heritage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss promoting the state's tourism and cultural heritage. The CM emphasized the need for infrastructure development to support the growing population. Both leaders noted strong coordination between state and central governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:53 IST
Uttarakhand CM and Union Minister Discuss Boosting Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday to deliberate on strategies for promoting the state's religious sites, adventure tourism, eco-tourism, and cultural heritage. The meeting, held at the government's official residence, also commemorated the festival of lights, Deepawali.

Chief Minister Dhami posted on social media that he discussed with the Union Minister the potential for elevating the state's tourism profile on national and international platforms. He also sought support from the central government for developing infrastructure, catering to the state's growing population needs. Minister Shekhawat reciprocated the sentiments, acknowledging the fruitful discussions.

Earlier, Dhami participated in the 115th edition of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast at ISBT Dehradun. The Chief Minister lauded India's progress towards self-reliance under Modi's leadership. He emphasized the importance of digital security as highlighted by the Prime Minister and urged citizens to remain cautious in protecting their personal information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024