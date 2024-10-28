Uttarakhand CM and Union Minister Discuss Boosting Tourism and Cultural Heritage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday to deliberate on strategies for promoting the state's religious sites, adventure tourism, eco-tourism, and cultural heritage. The meeting, held at the government's official residence, also commemorated the festival of lights, Deepawali.

Chief Minister Dhami posted on social media that he discussed with the Union Minister the potential for elevating the state's tourism profile on national and international platforms. He also sought support from the central government for developing infrastructure, catering to the state's growing population needs. Minister Shekhawat reciprocated the sentiments, acknowledging the fruitful discussions.

Earlier, Dhami participated in the 115th edition of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast at ISBT Dehradun. The Chief Minister lauded India's progress towards self-reliance under Modi's leadership. He emphasized the importance of digital security as highlighted by the Prime Minister and urged citizens to remain cautious in protecting their personal information.

