Odisha's Bold Vision: Pioneering Future-Ready Adventure Tourism

The Odisha government is strategizing to make the state a prime destination for adventure tourism over the next 50 years. With guidelines set to boost adventure travel, the state prioritizes sustainable tourism aligning with India's diverse experiences push, focusing on local economic opportunities and environmental stewardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Odisha government is setting a bold plan in motion aimed at propelling the state's tourism sector into prominence over the next five decades. Addressing stakeholders at the Odisha Travel Bazaar conclave, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized the importance of becoming a leading hub for adventure and exploration.

Officials highlighted Odisha's vast potential as a premier adventure sports destination, showcasing its variety of breathtaking sites like beaches, forests, and waterfalls. The move focuses not only on catering to contemporary tourists but nurturing the state's scenic locales for future generations.

New guidelines are being developed to attract young tourists and involve local communities in sustainable practices. The Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines 2025 aims to form the foundation for a thriving adventure tourism framework, with contributions from over 40 industry experts during the recent workshop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

