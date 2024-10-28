Delhi Chokes: Smog and Blame Games Amid Rising Pollution

Certain areas of Delhi grappled with a heavy layer of smog on Monday, as air quality plunged to the 'Very Poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 328, according to SAFAR. This marked a slight improvement from Sunday's AQI of 356. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Anand Vihar's AQI was 357 at 7 AM, lowering from the 'severe' category of 405 recorded the day before. The AQI near Akshardham temple worsened to 357 compared to Sunday's morning figure of 261.

Despite a firecracker ban until January 1, SAFAR predicts that air quality will likely remain poor throughout the week due to residual emissions and stubble burning. "Meteorological conditions are not favourable for the effective dispersion of pollutants," SAFAR stated. Vansh Aggarwal, a student in Delhi, called for the government to implement new technologies and innovative approaches to curb the city's pollution crisis.

Aggarwal highlighted multiple pollution sources, including vehicular and industrial emissions, stressing the need for a comprehensive strategy beyond the Diwali firecracker debate. "Engineering colleges could contribute innovations," he suggested, urging governmental action over political grandstanding. Another resident, Sukhram, reported health issues like breathing difficulties due to pollution, compelling him to leave Delhi for his village in Meerut.

Sukhram, who visited Delhi to celebrate Diwali in Trilokpuri, has suffered illness for a week due to polluted air. Meanwhile, the Yamuna river's toxic foam persists, intensifying tensions between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Saturday, BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva was hospitalized after a protest dip in the river against alleged government corruption over its cleaning funds.

Environment minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai accused the BJP of contributing to Delhi's pollution crisis, arguing that inflammatory rhetoric won't resolve the issue. "We need collaborative efforts beyond theatrics," Rai insisted, lamenting the lack of response from the BJP after reaching out for constructive solutions in the winter action plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)