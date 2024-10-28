European Shares Gain Amid Economic Reports and US Earnings

European markets showed resilience at the start of the week, with shares rising as investors awaited a slew of crucial economic data releases and earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

The broader STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% to 520.84 points following a weekly loss last Friday. A significant tumble in oil prices by 5%, triggered by Iran's downplaying of Israeli strikes, kept the energy sector under pressure. Conversely, the travel and leisure industries, including airline stocks, gained 1% due to lower fuel costs, which improved profit margins.

Luxury stocks saw a boost of over 1.3%. However, shares of Philips fell sharply by 16.7% after the company downgraded its sales forecast. Upcoming data from the euro zone, including flash GDP, CPI figures, and economic sentiment indicators, are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping market outlook, as noted by Elias Haddad, senior markets strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

