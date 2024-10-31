Mastercard's Profits Surge Amid Economic Optimism
Mastercard reported a 2% profit increase in the third quarter as consumer spending surged due to economic stability. Despite signs of a spending slowdown by some companies, consumer activity remained higher than the previous year. Profit reached $3.3 billion with a revenue growth of 13% to $7.4 billion.
In a sign of economic resilience, Mastercard has reported a 2% increase in its third-quarter profits, driven by boosted consumer spending. The payments giant announced on Thursday that customers are showing confidence amidst economic stability.
Though several payment firms have pointed to a spending deceleration, the levels remain favorable compared to last year's figures following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts. Mastercard's profit tallied $3.3 billion, or $3.53 per share, for the three months ending September 30, an improvement from $3.2 billion, or $3.39 per share, in the same period the previous year.
Revenue for the company experienced a 13% growth, climbing to a notable $7.4 billion this quarter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Merchants Bank Lowers Interest Rates: What It Means for Depositors
Infosys Shares Plummet Amid Investor Disappointment Despite Revenue Growth
China's Third Quarter Economic Slowdown Amid Property Struggles
Nasdaq Gains Amid Uncertainty in Treasuries and Interest Rates
Interest Rates: Divergence on the Horizon