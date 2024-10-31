Mastercard's Profits Surge Amid Economic Optimism

In a sign of economic resilience, Mastercard has reported a 2% increase in its third-quarter profits, driven by boosted consumer spending. The payments giant announced on Thursday that customers are showing confidence amidst economic stability.

Though several payment firms have pointed to a spending deceleration, the levels remain favorable compared to last year's figures following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts. Mastercard's profit tallied $3.3 billion, or $3.53 per share, for the three months ending September 30, an improvement from $3.2 billion, or $3.39 per share, in the same period the previous year.

Revenue for the company experienced a 13% growth, climbing to a notable $7.4 billion this quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)