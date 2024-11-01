Elon Musk Reveals AI Dominance in Tesla's FSD

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced that the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology is now predominantly operated by artificial intelligence. This news reflects a major advancement in Tesla's technological capabilities, emphasizing the growing role of AI in modern transportation systems.

The revelation was shared through a post on platform X, highlighting Tesla's commitment to integrating cutting-edge AI technologies in their vehicles. This step represents a crucial milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to enhance driving capabilities and ensure safer road experiences with minimal human intervention.

As AI continues to revolutionize various industries, Tesla's move positions itself as a leader in the automotive sector, paving the way for a more autonomous and efficient future. The company remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve in vehicular technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)