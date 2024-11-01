Blaze Erupts at Mumbai Ration Office, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a ration office located in the Sion area of Mumbai on Friday, causing concern among local residents and authorities. The blaze quickly attracted the response of four fire tenders, which were dispatched to the scene to control the situation.

Firefighting operations are currently ongoing as officials work diligently to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries associated with the incident, offering some relief amidst the chaos.

As the firefighting efforts continue, officials have stated that more details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential damage are still forthcoming. The community remains vigilant as they await further updates from the authorities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)