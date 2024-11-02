Left Menu

Global Markets Surge as Amazon Rallies and U.S. Treasury Yields Peak

Global markets experienced a surge as Amazon shares rallied, lifting stock indexes despite economic uncertainty. U.S. Treasury yields hit a four-month high amid caution over upcoming elections. Changes in labor market dynamics and fiscal policy are expected, while international tensions impact currency and commodity markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 03:16 IST
Global Markets Surge as Amazon Rallies and U.S. Treasury Yields Peak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets climbed on Friday, buoyed by a surge in Amazon.com shares following the company's impressive earnings report. Simultaneously, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reached a four-month high as investors remain cautious ahead of the presidential election.

Despite disappointing U.S. jobs data, the unemployment rate held steady, signaling stability in the labor market. Nvidia's upcoming inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its shares rise, while Intel's dipped, reflecting broader market adjustments.

As fiscal policies face scrutiny, oil and currency markets react to geopolitical tensions, with Iran-Israel conflict influencing crude oil trends. A strong U.S. dollar also weighed on global currency dynamics and gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024