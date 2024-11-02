Global Markets Surge as Amazon Rallies and U.S. Treasury Yields Peak

Global stock markets climbed on Friday, buoyed by a surge in Amazon.com shares following the company's impressive earnings report. Simultaneously, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reached a four-month high as investors remain cautious ahead of the presidential election.

Despite disappointing U.S. jobs data, the unemployment rate held steady, signaling stability in the labor market. Nvidia's upcoming inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its shares rise, while Intel's dipped, reflecting broader market adjustments.

As fiscal policies face scrutiny, oil and currency markets react to geopolitical tensions, with Iran-Israel conflict influencing crude oil trends. A strong U.S. dollar also weighed on global currency dynamics and gold prices.

