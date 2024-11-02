Rajnath Singh Evaluates Indigenous Defence Capabilities at Kanpur Factory Amid Security Assertions

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh undertook a significant visit to the Field Gun Factory in Kanpur, a prominent unit under Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL). Specializing in key artillery components like Barrel and Breach assemblies for the Tank T-90 and Dhanush Gun, the facility stands as a testament to India's defence manufacturing capabilities.

During his tour, Singh inspected crucial areas such as the Heat Treatment and New Assembly Shop, assessing India's advanced indigenous defence infrastructure. Accompanied by key officials, including Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and Defence R&D Department Secretary and DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, the minister's aim was clear: to ensure the readiness of India's defence sector.

Conversations following the tour included interactions with the CMDs of Kanpur-based Defence Public Sector Undertakings and the Director of DRDO's lab in Kanpur. These interactions were focused on current projects, R&D efforts, and modernization strategies. Addressing recent terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh reiterated a strong stance, highlighting the reduction in attacks and the successful operations by security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)