Rajnath Singh Evaluates Indigenous Defence Capabilities at Kanpur Factory Amid Security Assertions
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kanpur's Field Gun Factory focusing on indigenous artillery production. Inspecting critical facilities, he discussed advancements with industry leaders. Singh also addressed recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting no security lapses and highlighting reduced incidents due to vigilant forces.
- Country:
- India
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh undertook a significant visit to the Field Gun Factory in Kanpur, a prominent unit under Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL). Specializing in key artillery components like Barrel and Breach assemblies for the Tank T-90 and Dhanush Gun, the facility stands as a testament to India's defence manufacturing capabilities.
During his tour, Singh inspected crucial areas such as the Heat Treatment and New Assembly Shop, assessing India's advanced indigenous defence infrastructure. Accompanied by key officials, including Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and Defence R&D Department Secretary and DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, the minister's aim was clear: to ensure the readiness of India's defence sector.
Conversations following the tour included interactions with the CMDs of Kanpur-based Defence Public Sector Undertakings and the Director of DRDO's lab in Kanpur. These interactions were focused on current projects, R&D efforts, and modernization strategies. Addressing recent terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh reiterated a strong stance, highlighting the reduction in attacks and the successful operations by security forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G7 Defence Ministers Convene Amid Global Security Tensions
Indonesia ex-defence minister Prabowo Subianto takes his oath of office as the country's eighth president, reports AP.
G7 Defence Ministers Endorse Ukraine’s NATO Ambitions Amid Global Tensions
G7 Defence Ministers Unite to Address China's Regional Actions
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Defence Ministers Unite