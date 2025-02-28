Left Menu

Defence Minister Advocates for Tech-Savvy Future: A Vision for Modern Warfare

At a National Science Day event in Hyderabad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the pivotal role of new technologies in modern warfare and education. Addressing over 30,000 students, he emphasized the need for youth to master advanced technologies for national security and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:53 IST
Defence Minister Advocates for Tech-Savvy Future: A Vision for Modern Warfare
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo Credit: X/@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the National Science Day celebrations in Hyderabad, highlighted the transformative impact of cutting-edge technologies on modern warfare. Addressing a massive gathering of over 30,000 students at Gachibowli Stadium, Singh underscored the necessity of a technologically adept youth to tackle future defense challenges.

The Defence Minister stated that modern warfare is increasingly dependent on software innovations, diverging from its traditional hardware-focused approach. He encouraged educational institutions to prioritize science and technology instruction, recognizing its critical role in safeguarding national security.

Singh further outlined the government's commitment to advance scientific infrastructure, fostering a generation prepared for global technological leadership. He praised India's achievements in digital payments and championed initiatives like the New Education Policy 2020 to enhance scientific and innovative learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025