Defence Minister Advocates for Tech-Savvy Future: A Vision for Modern Warfare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the National Science Day celebrations in Hyderabad, highlighted the transformative impact of cutting-edge technologies on modern warfare. Addressing a massive gathering of over 30,000 students at Gachibowli Stadium, Singh underscored the necessity of a technologically adept youth to tackle future defense challenges.

The Defence Minister stated that modern warfare is increasingly dependent on software innovations, diverging from its traditional hardware-focused approach. He encouraged educational institutions to prioritize science and technology instruction, recognizing its critical role in safeguarding national security.

Singh further outlined the government's commitment to advance scientific infrastructure, fostering a generation prepared for global technological leadership. He praised India's achievements in digital payments and championed initiatives like the New Education Policy 2020 to enhance scientific and innovative learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)