INMAS-DRDO Hosts Global Experts to Address the Challenges of Space Radiation

The Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a premier Delhi-based laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), is hosting the International Radiobiology Conference on Biological Effects of Space Radiation, Heavy Ions, and Human Space Missions - Mechanisms & Biomedical Countermeasures. The conference is being held at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi, from February 27 to March 1, 2025.

The conference was inaugurated today, February 27, 2025, by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, who attended as the Chief Guest. Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, was present as the Guest of Honour.

Inaugural Address Highlights:

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, in his inaugural address, lauded INMAS for organizing this crucial event and emphasized the serious risks posed by space radiation to astronauts during long-duration space missions. He acknowledged INMAS's efforts in tackling this challenge through advanced research and scientific collaboration.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, in his address, highlighted that an integrated, interdisciplinary approach is essential to address the complex issues of space radiation. He noted that the conference provides a vital platform for radiobiologists, physicists, engineers, and medical researchers to exchange knowledge and foster innovation. He further emphasized that space radiation research is critical for developing technologies and biomedical solutions to safeguard astronaut health during future interplanetary missions.

The Significance of Space Exploration:

Dr. Kamat underlined the growing necessity of human space exploration and its benefits to mankind. He pointed out recent achievements, such as long-term human presence on the International Space Station (ISS) and upcoming lunar missions, which demonstrate the increasing capability to sustain life beyond Earth. He stressed that effective protective measures and medical countermeasures are essential for ensuring astronaut safety and paving the way for successful long-term missions to Mars and beyond.

Conference Agenda and Key Themes:

Over three days, the conference will host discussions and presentations on the biological effects of space radiation under the following key themes:

Biomarkers of Exposure and Susceptibility

Chronic Effects and Carcinogenesis

Combined Stressors (Microgravity, Confinement, Circadian Misalignment, Isolation, and Space Radiation)

Acute and Late/Chronic Effects of Heavy Ions

Mathematical Modelling and Simulation

Medical Countermeasures for Space Radiation

Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms

Muscle and Bone Loss in Space

Degenerative Diseases and Cognitive Impairment

Heavy Ion Radiation Chemistry

This landmark event is expected to generate significant scientific insights and advancements in the field of space radiation research, ultimately contributing to the safety and success of human space missions in the future.