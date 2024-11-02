Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Hits Tamil Nadu and Kerala: IMD Issues Safety Advisory

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala due to deep circulation in the Gulf of Mannar. A temperature dip is expected across Northwest and East India. Citizens are advised to take precautions amidst the adverse weather conditions expected over the next few days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:28 IST
Heavy Rainfall Hits Tamil Nadu and Kerala: IMD Issues Safety Advisory
IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy downpours lashed South Peninsular India, particularly Tamil Nadu, due to deep circulation in the Gulf of Mannar, confirmed IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy on Saturday. The inclement weather is set to continue, with heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the next 2-3 days, while other areas remain largely unaffected.

Addressing ANI, Roy noted a noticeable decrease in temperatures in Northwest and East India, with a drop of 2-3°C expected between November 3 and 7. In contrast, regions like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and South Doab report temperatures 2-4 degrees above normal, though a decline is projected.

The Indian Meteorological Department has advised residents to exercise caution, stay indoors, and avoid travel. Special attention should be given to securing loose outdoor materials and steering clear of electrical conductors during storms. A 7-day weather warning highlights continued heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe, alongside temperature changes in North and East India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024