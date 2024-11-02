Heavy Rainfall Hits Tamil Nadu and Kerala: IMD Issues Safety Advisory

Heavy downpours lashed South Peninsular India, particularly Tamil Nadu, due to deep circulation in the Gulf of Mannar, confirmed IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy on Saturday. The inclement weather is set to continue, with heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the next 2-3 days, while other areas remain largely unaffected.

Addressing ANI, Roy noted a noticeable decrease in temperatures in Northwest and East India, with a drop of 2-3°C expected between November 3 and 7. In contrast, regions like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and South Doab report temperatures 2-4 degrees above normal, though a decline is projected.

The Indian Meteorological Department has advised residents to exercise caution, stay indoors, and avoid travel. Special attention should be given to securing loose outdoor materials and steering clear of electrical conductors during storms. A 7-day weather warning highlights continued heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe, alongside temperature changes in North and East India.

(With inputs from agencies.)