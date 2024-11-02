Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Ghaziabad Factory, Firefighters on Scene

A factory fire in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area has prompted a rapid response from fire teams. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. More information is expected as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Updated: 02-11-2024 19:34 IST
Teams of fire tenders present at the spot to douse the blaze. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a factory in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, as confirmed by visuals from reliable sources.

Multiple teams of firefighters are currently on the scene, working diligently to control and extinguish the flames enveloping the factory premises.

Authorities have reported no casualties or injuries thus far, and further details are anticipated as investigations proceed. (ANI)

