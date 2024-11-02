Blaze Erupts in Ghaziabad Factory, Firefighters on Scene
A factory fire in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area has prompted a rapid response from fire teams. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. More information is expected as authorities continue to assess the situation.
A fire broke out at a factory in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, as confirmed by visuals from reliable sources.
Multiple teams of firefighters are currently on the scene, working diligently to control and extinguish the flames enveloping the factory premises.
Authorities have reported no casualties or injuries thus far, and further details are anticipated as investigations proceed. (ANI)
