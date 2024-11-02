Disciplinary Action Taken After Hospital Incident Video Goes Viral

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Dindori district has initiated disciplinary action following a viral video that depicted a woman cleaning a blood-stained hospital bed after her husband's death. The incident occurred at the Primary Health Center Gadasarai, sparking outrage and prompting immediate investigation.

On Saturday, CMHO Dr. Ramesh Maravi suspended nursing officer Rajkumari Markar and nanny Chhoti Bai Thakur from the Primary Health Center Gadasarai. Additionally, Medical Officer Chandrashekhar Singh has been transferred to the Community Health Center Karanjiya pending further orders. The disciplinary actions were announced following an unsatisfactory response to a show cause notice.

The incident trace back to a violent attack in the tribal-dominated Lalpur village in Dindori, where Dharam Singh Maravi and his sons were assaulted with an axe over a land dispute. While Dharam and one son died instantly, another succumbed to injuries later. Subsequent to the attack, a viral video emerged showing Dharam's wife cleaning a hospital bed, prompting officials to respond urgently. A police case has been registered, and four accused have been arrested, with efforts underway to capture the remaining suspects, as confirmed by ASP Jagarnath Singh Markam.

(With inputs from agencies.)