Disciplinary Action Taken After Hospital Incident Video Goes Viral

Dindori district's Chief Medical Officer has taken swift action against staff after a video showed a woman forced to clean a hospital bed following her husband's death. Disciplinary measures include suspensions and transfers, with a case registered against individuals involved in the violent incident causing the man's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 19:57 IST
Woman cleaning the bed (screengrab from the viral video). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Dindori district has initiated disciplinary action following a viral video that depicted a woman cleaning a blood-stained hospital bed after her husband's death. The incident occurred at the Primary Health Center Gadasarai, sparking outrage and prompting immediate investigation.

On Saturday, CMHO Dr. Ramesh Maravi suspended nursing officer Rajkumari Markar and nanny Chhoti Bai Thakur from the Primary Health Center Gadasarai. Additionally, Medical Officer Chandrashekhar Singh has been transferred to the Community Health Center Karanjiya pending further orders. The disciplinary actions were announced following an unsatisfactory response to a show cause notice.

The incident trace back to a violent attack in the tribal-dominated Lalpur village in Dindori, where Dharam Singh Maravi and his sons were assaulted with an axe over a land dispute. While Dharam and one son died instantly, another succumbed to injuries later. Subsequent to the attack, a viral video emerged showing Dharam's wife cleaning a hospital bed, prompting officials to respond urgently. A police case has been registered, and four accused have been arrested, with efforts underway to capture the remaining suspects, as confirmed by ASP Jagarnath Singh Markam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

