Gujarat CM Ushers in Vikram Samvat 2081 with Prayers and Prosperity Wishes

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2081 with a call for prosperity and progress in Gujarat, extending heartfelt greetings to its citizens. Patel expressed his hopes that the New Year would elevate the state to new levels of development on the national stage.

Starting his day with religious observances, the Chief Minister performed darshan and puja at the Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar. His day also included a visit to Ahmedabad's Bhadrakali Temple, where he offered prayers for the state's well-being. During these visits, Patel conveyed his New Year greetings to citizens gathered at the Annexe Circuit House in Shahibaug. The occasion saw participation from State Minister Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, along with various MLAs and leaders.

Concluding his New Year celebrations, Patel visited the Police Officers' Mess in Shahibaug Dafnala, extending wishes to senior police officers and their families. The celebration was attended by Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, State DGP Vikas Sahay, and other senior police officials, underscoring a day of goodwill and communal spirit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)