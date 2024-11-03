Tragic Fire in Delhi Furniture Factory Claims Two Lives

An early morning fire at a furniture factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar turned deadly, claiming the lives of two individuals, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The victims, identified as Atul Rai from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Nand Kishore Dube from Gaya in Bihar, tragically lost their lives due to suffocation.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at approximately 4:30 am, with reports of flames engulfing two roof-top structures at the warehouse in Kirti Nagar. Seven fire tenders swiftly responded to the scene, battling the roaring inferno before finally extinguishing it.

Upon investigation, officials found a locked room on the roof where the bodies of the two victims were discovered. Authorities have summoned a Forensic Science Laboratory team to determine the fire's origin, as the community awaits further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)