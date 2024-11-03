Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Delhi Furniture Factory Claims Two Lives

A devastating fire at a Kirti Nagar furniture factory in Delhi resulted in two fatalities early Sunday morning. Victims Atul Rai and Nand Kishore Dube lost their lives due to suffocation. The blaze reported at 4:30 am required seven fire tenders, while investigations into the cause continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:21 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning fire at a furniture factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar turned deadly, claiming the lives of two individuals, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The victims, identified as Atul Rai from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Nand Kishore Dube from Gaya in Bihar, tragically lost their lives due to suffocation.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at approximately 4:30 am, with reports of flames engulfing two roof-top structures at the warehouse in Kirti Nagar. Seven fire tenders swiftly responded to the scene, battling the roaring inferno before finally extinguishing it.

Upon investigation, officials found a locked room on the roof where the bodies of the two victims were discovered. Authorities have summoned a Forensic Science Laboratory team to determine the fire's origin, as the community awaits further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

