Mumbai Woman Arrested for Threatening UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In a dramatic turn of events, a 24-year-old woman in Mumbai has been apprehended by law enforcement for allegedly issuing death threats against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest was executed by the Mumbai Police with crucial assistance from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The alarming threat emerged earlier today when the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a menacing message on Saturday, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation within ten days or face being 'killed like Baba Siddique.' The origin of the threat was traced to an unidentified phone number.

This incident comes in the wake of a previous threat on March 2, when a chief constable at the security headquarters reported a bomb threat against CM Yogi Adityanath. Authorities registered a case against an unknown assailant after the caller threatened to use explosives and abruptly ended the call, officials confirmed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)