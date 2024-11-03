Left Menu

Mumbai Woman Arrested for Threatening UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

A woman in Mumbai has been detained for allegedly threatening UP CM Yogi Adityanath with death if he does not resign. The Mumbai Police, with support from the Maharashtra ATS, made the arrest after a threat was reported to the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:08 IST
Mumbai Woman Arrested for Threatening UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 24-year-old woman in Mumbai has been apprehended by law enforcement for allegedly issuing death threats against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest was executed by the Mumbai Police with crucial assistance from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The alarming threat emerged earlier today when the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a menacing message on Saturday, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation within ten days or face being 'killed like Baba Siddique.' The origin of the threat was traced to an unidentified phone number.

This incident comes in the wake of a previous threat on March 2, when a chief constable at the security headquarters reported a bomb threat against CM Yogi Adityanath. Authorities registered a case against an unknown assailant after the caller threatened to use explosives and abruptly ended the call, officials confirmed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

