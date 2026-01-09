Mumbai Police Busts Gutkha Smuggling Racket
Mumbai police arrested ten individuals linked to a gutkha smuggling operation, seizing banned substances worth Rs 80 lakh and 14 vehicles. The bust followed a tip-off about gutkha being transported and stored in Mulund. Legal proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards Act have commenced.
Mumbai police have successfully dismantled a major gutkha smuggling operation, leading to the arrest of ten individuals, an official reported on Friday.
The operation led to the confiscation of banned gutkha worth Rs 80 lakh and the seizure of 14 vehicles. This significant bust followed crucial intelligence received by Zone VII police officers about gutkha being moved in small vehicles and stored in Mulund.
Two suspects, Adil Sheikh and Siraj Siddique, were apprehended on the spot, with eight other accomplices detained shortly thereafter. Authorities have initiated legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Food Safety and Standards Act as further investigations continue.
